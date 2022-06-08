According to NBC4i, One suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting involving the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide on May 31.
The shooting happened at a gas station near Stelzer Road and Agler Road just after 7 p.m.
There has been tension between community members and law enforcement at the scene, with some residents trying to cross over the crime scene tape which surrounds the entire intersection.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270
- Gahanna teenager commissioned to do artwork for Walmart
- Franklin sheriff: Double-homicide suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
- New Poll Shows Black Voters Back Effort To Expand The Court
- Latto Serves For The Girls In A Matching Orange Ensemble
- Cardi B Looks Icy Hot In Her Latest IG Photo
- Lovers, Friends & Social Media: To Post or Not To Post Your Partner Is the Question
- Sabrina Elba Heats Up The ‘Gram, Serving ‘Legs And Hips And Body’ In a Red Balmain Set
- May The Magic Begin: Official Teaser Trailer Released For Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Made In America and Day N Vegas Announce Dope Lineups!
Franklin sheriff: Double-homicide suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com