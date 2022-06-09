HBO Acquires Rights To Jeremy Lin Documentary ’38 At The Garden’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The struggle of being a Knicks fan has become so depressing that we get documentaries about moments in time instead of championship runs and now HBO is about to have everyone relive a few weeks back in 2012 when Linsanity had New York in the kind of frenzy that hadn’t been seen since, well, probably ever.

According to Deadline, HBO has acquired the rights to 38 At The Garden which is a documentary centered around the meteoric rise of one Jeremy Lin who became the King of New York during the middle of the NBA’s 2011-2012 season. Directed by Frank Chi, 38 at the Garden is set to premier on Sunday at the Tribeca before premiering on HBO and streaming on HBO Max later this Fall.

Lin, an undrafted point guard who graduated from Harvard, shocked fans, stunned his teammates and galvanized Asians around the world with a string of inspired performances. Remarkably, the 38-point scoring outing referenced in the film’s title came against the LA Lakers and saw Lin outplay all-time NBA great Kobe Bryant.

In addition to Lin, the film features interviews with Minhaj as well as journalists Lisa Ling and Pablo Torre and comedians Ronny Chieng and Jenny Yang, all of whom assess the cultural impact of Lin’s success. Former Knicks teammates Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert address his play on the court.

No Carmelo Anthony interview? Maybe rumors that Melo wasn’t too fond of Jeremy Lin’s success might be true after all. Just sayin.’

Unfortunately for Jeremy Lin, his Linsanity run proved to be his downfall as he seemed to leverage his newfound popularity into a bidding war between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. The Knicks balked at Jeremy Lin’s contract requests and ultimately let him walk to the South. Once in Houston and out of Mike D’Antoni’s run-n-gun system in New York, Jeremy’s career went south and he was never the same player he was during his magical run in 2012.

Still, those few weeks in 2012 was something Knicks fans will never forget and always appreciate as for those limited amount of games, Jeremy Lin made the New York Knicks must-see TV and man did we tune in.

Can’t wait for this documentary.

Are you going to be checking out 38 At The Garden? Did Lin mess up by leaving the Knicks? Let us know in the comments section below.

