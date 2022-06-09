Shot in the back riding a scooter: What happens next

According to NBC4i, Moneaca Collins found out through a cell phone ping one Monday evening that her son was hospitalized at Grant Medical Center. Frantic, Collins rushed to the emergency room to try to find him. Finally, two police officers took her aside.
“That is when I was told that I need to go identify a child that was in the surgery, ICU surgery,” Collins recalled. “He was shot three times.”
Collins’ son, who didn’t want to be named in this article, rented a scooter at about 9 p.m. May 2 and was riding away. Then someone opened fire. Over a month later, Collins’ son is still in the hospital.
For the full NBC4 story click here
