HULU Explores Life Of Mike Tyson In New ‘MIKE’ Scripted Series

We are about to get an even deeper look at the life of Mike Tyson. HULU is set to roll out a new scripted series on the hall of fame fighter.

As per Hype Beast the Brownsville, Brooklyn native is about to be on screen once again courtesy of the streaming giant. Titled MIKE, the project is being billed as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson”. Trevante Rhodes will play Kid Dynamite and Russell Hornsby will take on the role of his business manager Don King. Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks will also guest star.

“MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again” the formal press release read. “Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”

You can watch the show trailer below. MIKE premieres August 25 on Hulu.

Photo: Ron Galella