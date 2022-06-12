One Person Dead After Shooting at Tuttle Mall

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, one person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside a shoe store at the mall, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Columbus police, one person is being detained in connection with the shooting.

