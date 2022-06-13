According to NBC4i, One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.
The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside the Sole Stop shoe store on the second floor of the mall, police said.
Columbus police identified Dontarious Sylvester, 25, as the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 3:03 p.m.
In addition, police said a 12-year-old boy was a victim in the shooting but was not injured.
Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, of Mansfield, was arrested and charged with murder. Police said he was arrested in the mall’s parking lot.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Police ID victim, suspect in fatal Tuttle mall shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com