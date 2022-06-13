Healing the Haunted: Here’s What Happened On ‘P-Valley’s’ Second Episode

What do you get when Uncle Clifford’s 40th birthday falls on the same night of The Pynk’s grand re re re-opening? A crazy second episode of the second season of ‘P-Valley.’ Last night’s episode entitled ‘Seven Pounds of Pressure’ showed us that the show is starting to evolve into more of a well rounded drama with plots that are just as fascinating as the characters who make up the cast.

The episode begins with fans being introduced to the newest characters who will work at Chucalissa’s premier stripclub. Hailey (Elarica Johnson), Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and Mercedes (Brandee Evans) hold auditions to find new ladies to replace the ones they lost. We meet Whisper (Psalms Salazar), Roulette (Gail Bean) and Big Bone (Miracle Watts). Each one of them will add a different element to the club and we see that throughout the episode. Whisper is very tapped in spiritually. This is evident when she uses crystals to perform a paternity test for one of the girls. Later on, she’s seen communicating with a spirit (Montavious?) that’s obviously sticking around in one of the private rooms. While we didn’t learn too much about her in this first episode (besides the fact that she doesn’t care about Uncle Clifford’s rules), it’s obvious that Roulette is a younger version of Mercedes and that might cause some conflict. Big Bone didn’t wait to start some of her own. On her first night working as the bartender, she decided dancing on the bar was what she wanted to do instead.

Although the money was flowing, the Pynk was for sure in full disarray on it’s first night back open. This is pretty much a direct result of Uncle Clifford not being there because of the argument her and Hailey had about the Pynk reopening a week earlier than they had discussed. Uncle Clifford’s birthday night looked like it would be a complete wash until he was kidnappeed…and taken to her surprise birthday party at a roller rink. Even if for just a couple hours, Clifford was able to get her mind off of the power struggle her and Hailey were going through at the Pynk. She was able to do this was by meeting a Lil Murda clone and getting better acquainted.

Uncle Clifford’s big night is cut short when an accident happens at the club. While trying to prove that she still has it (Whisper and Roulette were killing it), Mercedes’ lingering shoulder injury comes back to hurt her as she loses her grip and falls from the pole. Haley and Uncle Clifford take her to Diamond (Tyler Lepley) who performs root work on her to remove the tension from her shoulder. Upon finishing, he tells them he extracted seven pounds from Mercedes shoulder which is the same amount of pressure need to pull the trigger on a gun. This is the moment where we learn that Mercedes was the one who shot and killed Montavious on Murda Night. It’s also revealed that although Diamond made sure the body was disposed, he kept Montavious ring for their spiritual connection. This will surely be brought back up throughout this season. Another thing that will be very interesting to see is how the relationship between Hailey and Merceds progresses since Mercedes told her that she had to be out of her house that same night. It seems that Hailey’s presence and baggage became too much for her to handle.

Elsewhere on this episode, we seen some other storylines playing out that will surely shape the rest of the season. Diamond might be back at the Pynk real soon after he was fired from his job. Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) finally started executing her plan to get from under her insane husband, Derrick (who put the call in to get Diamond fired). She is currently the family’s bread winner and when Derrick (Jordan Cox) didn’t get the job he thought was a lock, he had no choice but to be okay with her going out on the road with the rapper and his crew. Speaking of the rapper, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) stopped by Uncle Clifford’s house to apologize to her but instead had to talk to her grandmother, Ernestine (Loretta Devine). Although he didn’t get the chance to reunite with Uncle Clifford this time, he did link back up with one of his old friends who recently released from jail. He will serve as Lil Murda’s bodyguard. Some trouble will surely ensue on the road. We also see Andre (Parker Sawyers), still in a state of shock by his godfather’s death, learning how much Tydell actually did for the community. It’ll be intriguing to see if he ends up following in his footsteps or if he’ll let greed overtake him.

Will Hailey and Andre be what each other need while they’re both going through rough patches in their life? How will Lil Murda and Keyshawn’s tour go and will either of them find their way back to the Pynk to the people they genuinely love (Uncle Clifford and Diamond)? Can Mercedes handle not being the star of the club…again? How will the new girls continue to shake things up? Jump in the comments and let us know what your predictions for next week are and how you felt about this week’s episode. We’ll be back next week for the recap of Episode 3!

Healing the Haunted: Here’s What Happened On ‘P-Valley’s’ Second Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com