According to NBC4i, A man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at a downtown Columbus hotel, prompting police to evacuate the building Monday evening.
Police responded to the Sheraton Columbus Hotel on East State Street near the Ohio Statehouse at approximately 3:36 p.m. on a call for a man suffering from apparent mental health issues.
When officers entered the room, the man was inside the bathroom claiming to have an explosive device, at which point, the evacuation of the building began.
Investigators did not find an explosive device at the scene.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Man in custody after Columbus hotel evacuation was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com