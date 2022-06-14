Summer is here and blazing hot in Central Ohio. And Columbus Recreation and Parks have announced that cooling centers are now open to help residents beat the heat that may not have access to air conditioning or other means to cool off.
Due to extreme temperatures this week Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood and Marion Franklin recreation centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For a full list of centers and info click here ColumbusRecParks.com/CommunityCenters
If you’re looking to cool off in a local pool, Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood, Lincoln, and Tuttle pools will have extended hours today through Thursday, June 16th. The pools will have two open-swim blocks: 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. but for more information visit ColumbusRecParks.com/pools
Spraygrounds around town will also be open for cooling off and fun. The Blackburn, Linden, North Bank, and Scioto Southland locations will have extended hours starting 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Thursday, June 16.
We all know the summer heat can be hard so take care, stay hydrated, and seek medical attention if you feel sick.
Columbus Cooling Centers Open for Public Relief was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com