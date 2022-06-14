According to NBC4i, A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.
The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city called the property owners out for violations including inadequate lighting, potholes, a sinkhole developing in the parking lot and structural issues. Klein called the mall “a hazard” to visitors.
“Immediate action must be taken to bring the property into compliance, and that begins with property owners stepping up to make improvements,” Klein said.
The court order gives Eastland Mall’s owners a deadline of July 13 to fix all the following code violations:
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Kandi Burruss Shined In A Gold Gown At The Critics Choice Real TV Awards
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Gunna Pens Open Letter, XXL Class Revealed & Wendy Williams Update On Possible Show Appearance
- Border Patrol Suspected Of Mocking Haitian Migrants Being Whipped With ‘Offensive’ Challenge Coin
- Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’
- LO Down: Lil Baby’s New Documentary, Kanye Calls Out Adidas, & More
- Regina King Makes Her First Red Carpet Debut At Filming Italy Festival’s Award Ceremony
- Trick Daddy Slams Leadership Of ‘White Bigot’ Gov. Ron DeSantis: “He Forgot About Us”
- Mom Evicts Patriot Front Member As Idaho Cops Get Death Threats For Arresting White Supremacists
- Asking For A Friend: The Stingy Wife!
- Gunna Pens A Passionate Letter To His Fans On His 29th Birthday
Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com