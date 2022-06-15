XXL’s 2022 Freshman Class revealed

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The 2022 Freshman Class for XXL Magazine is here! Every year the magazine releases it’s up and coming hip hop artists to watch or “next up” as the culture would call it. Previous year’s have had stars who have become household names such as J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lupe, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Anderson .Paak, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Latto, NLE Choppa, Chance the Rapper and more. Last year’s class had the likes of 42 Dogg, Coo Leray, Blxst, Toosii, DDG, Ruby Rose, Pooh Sheisty and more. See the reveal below!