Upper Arlington teacher, coach indicted on rape charges

According to NBC4i, a teacher in Upper Arlington schools has been indicted on charges including rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor over a period of several years.

Joel Cutler is facing two charges of rape, four of sexual battery and three of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after being indicted last week by a Madison County grand jury. The victim was as young as 12 and as old as 16 at the time, with the incidents taking place from 2000 to ’03.

Police were made aware last summer, when Cutler was placed on leave.

