According to NBC4i, AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson.
“When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt estimated more than 1,400 employees were working to restore power.
As of Wednesday morning, nearly 130,000 AEP customers were without power with just over 79,000 in Franklin County. Kratt said the storms that hit Ohio Monday night and early Tuesday caused a large number of outages, but weren’t the only reason some customers lost power.
For the full NBC4 story click here
AEP rep explains widespread power outages was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com