The Upshaws will return to Netflix for its second season in a matter of weeks and today (June 15), we got the official trailer!

The multi-camera comedy created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes follows a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it. The show stars executive producers Mike Epps (Bernie Upshaw) and Sykes (Lucretia Turner). The ensemble cast also includes Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Page Kennedy (Duck), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), Gabrielle Dennis (Tasha Lewis), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw). Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner also serve as executive producers.

It looks like an abundance of laughter is on the way, right?

Here is the official series synopsis:

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.

How excited are you for the return of the show? Let us know in the comments and be sure to tune in to the second season of The Upshaws, premiering on Netflix June 29.

The Upshaws Are Funnier Than Ever In The Official Season 2 Part 1 Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com