Gabrielle Union Effortlessly Poses In A Sheer Yellow Gown On Instagram

Gabrielle Union is enjoying her time in Milan and took to Instagram to show off one of her fashionable ensembles from her time abroad.

Taking to the platform, the actress gave us an effortless post in a sheer yellow gown by Sportmax. Styled by Tomas Christos, the beauty paired the look with a blue hand bag, thong sandals and wore her hair in straight back braids. The showed off her look in a fun Instagram Reel where she was all smiles, gave us a sight dance routine, and showed off her best assets underneath the sheer dress.

,” she captioned the short video. Check it out below. “Wade World Tour Starts Today. Milan What’s Good,” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

We weren’t the only ones loving the fashionable look on the actress as many of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Yessss!! ,” commented one of the beauty’s followers while another wrote, “Get it! ,” while others simply left an array of heart eye and fire emojis underneath the video.

What do you think about Gabrielle’s effortless Milan slay?

