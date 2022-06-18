Power 107.5 CLOSE

Laverne Cox was spotted out and about for Pride donning a sexy animal print dress that was everything!

For her look, the beauty rocked a red and black zebra print sheer jumpsuit designed by LaQuan Smith that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with black leather booties, black gloves, and a black waist belt. She wore her hair in wavy golden blonde locks with a middle part and was all smiles as she appeared on the blue carpet of the NYC Pride Presents event.

The actress took to Instagram to show off the fashionable look, captioning the photo set, “Tonight’s special #Pride screening of @disclosuredoc for the @tribecafilmins was so beautiful. My first time seeing the film with an audience. Thank you to everyone who came out. Your energy was so healing,” before tagging her glam squad. Check it out below.

She also shared a video of herself showing off her soft glam and fashionable look, this time captioning the video by tagging all of her glam squad. “@kilprity brought the light and the makeup. @deetrannybear werked the wig and walked into the shot in the background. Body by @benandjerrys

And tonight’s episode of #allstars7 made me think of this song.

#TransIsBeautiful”

Check it out below.

She then shared one more video showing off her look for her followers, this time writing, “Thick…BTW a very attractive woman who I think was flirting with me said I look like red velvet cake last night in this look and I’m here for that simile!”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look!

Laverne Cox Shined In An Animal Print Ensemble At NYC Pride Presents was originally published on hellobeautiful.com