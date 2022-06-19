Cardi B Shows Off Her New Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…Enchanted’ On Instagram

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off the latest looks from her Reebok collection and it’s safe to say that we’re already obsessed!

Taking to the platform, the rapper debuted her new collection, entitled “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” where she’s bringing revamping another classic Reebok sneaker, this time the Freestyle Hi.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has a fresh take on the classic shoe with a design that taps into the original and has simple and monochromatic colorways such as “Glass Blue,” “Moonstone,” and “Quartz Glow.” The capsule collection also introduces an updated version of the rapper’s Classic Leather, which has evolved from its original design ten-fold.

Check out a few photos from the first installment of Cardi B’s “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection as posted to the beauty’s Instagram page for her 135 million followers below.

All of the new shoes dropped on Reebok.com this weekend and are available now! Beauties, will you cop?

