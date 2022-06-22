Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lore’l is back and spilling all the tea of course! This week on the Lo Down, rumor has it that everyones favorite couple Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have a baby on board!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It all started when a fan on Twitter tweeted that he spotted the duo at a Whole Foods grocery store and noticed a very pregnant looking Aiko.Just one glance at the singers Instagram page and you will notice a significant change in the stars wardrobe choices! Its definitely giving “baby on board!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The couple have been publicly involved since as early as 2016 so we are definitely here for it if the rumors are true! Watch the full LO Down below!

Are Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Expecting First Child Together? was originally published on themorninghustle.com