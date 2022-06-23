‘Stranger Things’ Helps Kate Bush’s Single “Running Up That Hill” Climb to No. 4 on the Charts

Power 107.5 CLOSE

British singer Kate Bush’s 1985 hit single “Running Up That Hill” is seeing a resurgence 37 years later. The song has seen another remarkable peak thanks to Netflix’s popular sci-fi series Stranger Things.

In 1985, Bush topped the charts with “Running Up That Hill.” Now, Stranger Things has caused fans to go running up her streams. In the latest season of the strange sci-fi show, which is set in the 80s, one of the lead protagonist Max Mayfield listens to the track on repeat to help her escape from a terrifying demon.

Watch the scene from Stranger Things that inspired the single’s resurgence below:

The latest season debuted in May and since are finally caught up, “Running Up That Hill” is currently at the top of the UK charts, earning Bush her first number one single in the UK since 1978. The song jumped to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart on June 18, 2022. Upon its original 1985 release, “Running Up That Hill” reached No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. It was Bush’s first Top 40 hit in the US.

It’s become a massive streaming sensation, bridging the gap between Bush and a new generation of devoted fans.

In her first recorded interview in six years, the pop singer spoke about the joy she has now since the renewed success of her 37 year old classic song. Bush spoke with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, saying it was “extraordinary” that the track has become a worldwide phenomenon. She also acknowledged that this moment gave her, her first ever top 10 hit in the US.

“[Stranger Things] is such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this,” Bush details in the interview. “It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad!”

Bush goes how excited she is that young fans are discovering her music for the first time.

“What’s really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience,” Bush explains. “In a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me. And I love that! The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it, I think it’s very special.”

A clip from a Big Boi interview resurfaced, sharing his adoration for the track. He listed Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as one of his favorite songs of all time. Big Boi revealed that he discovered she produced a lot of her music as well.

Listen to the Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” below:

‘Stranger Things’ Helps Kate Bush’s Single “Running Up That Hill” Climb to No. 4 on the Charts was originally published on globalgrind.com