Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Supreme Court of Ohio indefinitely suspended a Hamilton, Ohio, attorney for repeatedly driving naked and exposing himself to other motorists.

During an October 2018 traffic stop, Scott Blauvelt was charged with public indecency and reckless operation of a vehicle when it was discovered that he was driving nude.

Blauvelt pleaded guilty to the charges and was imposed in June 2020 by the Supreme Court a two-year, fully stayed suspension. The Court noted that Blauvelt has a history of public nudity.

Three months after his 2020 suspension, the Butler County Bar Association requested an interim remedial suspension on the grounds that Blauvelt was twice again arrested for nude driving and exposing himself, and that he posed a substantial threat of serious harm to the public.

Ohio attorney indefinitely suspended from Supreme Court for repeatedly driving naked was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com