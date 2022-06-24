Lil TJay’s Road To Recovery, Chris Brown’s New Album Features & More!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lil Tjay is still in the fight for his life after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in Jersey. Lo has the update on that and the possible charges his counterparts could face after being arrested for possession of illegal firearms.

Chris Brown’s highly anticipated album is out and the 26 song project has features on 13 of them! We want to know which collaboration are you most excited for? This and more on the Lo Down!

