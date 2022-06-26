According to NBC4i, a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of another 14-year-old boy in the Hilltop area in mid-June, according to Columbus police.
According to CPD, detectives filed a warrant for the 14-year-old and charged him with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Martaires Taylor.
The teenage suspect turned himself in at CPD headquarters.
According to Columbus police, just after 11 p.m. on June 15, officers were called to the 200 block of N. Ogden Avenue on the report of the stabbing.
For the full NBC4 story click here
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of teen in the Hilltop was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com