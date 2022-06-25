Eminem & Snoop Dogg “From The D 2 The LBC,” Millyz “Ruthless Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 6.24.22

Power 107.5 CLOSE

For a minute there it seemed like Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s friendship was strained after Snoop said he didn’t feel Eminem was an all-time top 10 MC, but luckily the two got over that little nothing burger and have once again reunited to bring y’all some retro Hip-Hop flavor with some 2022 flair.

Linking up for the semi-animated visuals to “From The D 2 The LBC,” Eminem and Snoop Dogg have a grand ol’ time in the studio using NFT ape faces to kick their verses after Snoop lights up a blunt the size of a brick. We’d probably feel like cartoon apes too if we blazed something that bananas.

DaBaby meanwhile takes a trip to Lagos, Nigeria where he hasn’t been canceled by his fanbase and in his clip to the Davido assisted “Showing Off Her Body,” DB gets turnt with the adoring locals before getting the royal bathing treatment a la Eddie Murphy in Coming To America.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Millyz, Dyce Payso, Jim Jones and Keen Streetz, and more.

EMINEM & SNOOP DOGG – “FROM THE D 2 THE LBC”

DABABY & DAVIDO – “SHOWING OFF HER BODY”

MILLYZ – “RUTHLESS FREESTYLE”

DYCE PAYSO, JIM JONES & KEEN STREETZ – “GO GIRL”

LIL HAROLD FT. OFFSET – “GOOD TIMES”

CRIMEAPPLE & DJ SKIZZ – “IN FLIGHT”

MONEY MAN – “BIG MONEY”

LIL GNAR – “DIE BOUT IT”

DOMANI FT. NASTY C – “FRIENDS”

