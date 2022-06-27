Power 107.5 CLOSE

Today on Asking For A Friend, Rebecca gave us a call after finding herself in a sticky situation. She says during a rough patch in her relationship, she “revenge cheated” with an ex because she suspected that her boyfriend was doing the same!

Come to find out, her man was actually being faithful and the only cheater was her! Now that he’s gotten on bended knee her conscious is eating her up! She called into The Morning Hustle to see what the Hustlers had to say! Listen below

AFAF: I Cheated Before Walking Down The Aisle! was originally published on themorninghustle.com