Columbus Mayor offers three-pronged approach to tackle housing crisis

According to NBC4i, as Columbus grapples with a major housing crisis, Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced his plan to reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing throughout the city.

“The city of Columbus will lead the way, by streamlining our codes, policies, and processes, so that units can be built without unnecessary costs and delay,” Ginther said during a press conference Monday.

The initiative is known as the Columbus Housing Strategy and consists of three key points, Ginther said: preserving existing housing affordability through city funds and other resources; investing in new housing through a $1.5 billion bond package, pending its support from voters in November; and including people of different racial and economic backgrounds to create diverse neighborhoods.

Ginther said he hopes the multi-pronged approach will entice local partners to further their commitments to combating the city’s housing shortage.

