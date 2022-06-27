Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Columbus woman was almost hit by a gunshot after she honked her horn at another driver.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 2800 block of Fred Taylor Drive on reports that a vehicle was shot while driving west on I-670, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

The 30-year-old female victim reportedly told police that while traveling near the exit at Third and High streets, a navy blue Dodge Caravan driving alongside her tried to change lanes. Police said the woman honked her horn to alert the driver there was not enough room to switch lanes.

The Dodge Caravan’s passenger side windows reportedly rolled down, and a single gunshot hit the victim’s car on the rear driver’s side, according to the news release.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Road rage shooting stemmed from Columbus driver honking at car, police say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com