SPINDEPENDENCE MIX WEEKEND Powered by Def Jam Records

Spindependence Mix Weekend

This Mix Show is brought to you by:

Pusha T’s latest single “Scrape it off the Top” featuring Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert off the Rap Album of the Year It’s Almost Dry available on all streaming platforms now!

FRIDAY

12 noon – 2pm : Mr. King

2pm -3pm: Jae Esquire

10pm – Midnight : Mr. King

SATURDAY

Midnight – 2am – Giovanny (Brea)

2am – 4am – Dommy Styles (Brea)

12-2pm – Dommy Styles (Brea)

2pm -4pm – Jae Esquire (Jae)

4pm- 6pm: Lee Lee (Babbz)

6pm-8pm: J Luvv (J Luvv)

8pm -10pm : Mr. King (King)

10pm -12am : Sonic Blush (Sonic Blush)

SUNDAYS

Midnight – 2am – Dommy Styles

Noon- 2pm – J Luvv (J Luvv)

2pm -4pm – Mr. King (King)

4pm- 6pm: Jae Esquire (Jae)

6pm-8pm: – Dommy Styles (Brea)

8pm -10pm : Lee Lee (Babbs)

10pm -midnight – Sonic Flush (Babbs)

MONDAY

11am – 1pm – Mr. King (J Luvv)

1pm- 3pm: Jae Esquire (Babbs)

