Power 107.5 CLOSE

Its been a heavy week for Hip-Hop! We’ve been keeping you updated on the health condition of rapper Lil Tjay who is currently in the hospital after being shot several times during an attempted robbery in New Jersey.

RELATED: Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta, Twitter Is Livid & Extends Prayers

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Reps from his label are asking fans to keep in thought as he is still unconscious in a New Jersey hospital. Earlier in the week rumors were swirling that doctors determined that he would be paralyzed for the rest of his life but were hoping that the young star can pull through.

RELATED: Lil Tjay Rumored To Be Paralyzed After Shooting Incident

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In other sad news, Chaka Zulu, longtime Atlanta record exec and manager of Ludacris was shot last Sunday night in Atlanta along with two other men. All three were transported to the hospital where one unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Lore’l has this and more on the LO Down. Listen below and tune in to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

LO Down: Lil TJay Still Unconscious After Being Shot, Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta & More. was originally published on themorninghustle.com