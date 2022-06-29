CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Linden area early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.
The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested near the scene, according to police, and charged with felonious assault.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- National Birth Equity Collaborative Keeps Fighting For Black Birthing People After SCOTUS Decision
- Babyface Signs With Capitol Records, Unveils New Project ‘Girls Night Out’
- R. Kelly Gets Longer Sentence Than Ghislaine Maxwell After Separate Sex Trafficking Convictions
- SPINDEPENDENCE MIX WEEKEND Powered by Def Jam Records
- R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Federal Sex Trafficking & Abuse Case
- Jacquees Talks New Album, Relationship Status, & More!
- Critically Acclaimed Artist Ta’East Releases ‘Beyond The Halo Effect’ EP
- Supreme Court Reinstates Louisiana Voting Map Deemed Racist By Federal Judge
- Watch: The Wicked Sanderson Sisters Return In ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ On Disney+
- Linden shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition
Linden shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com