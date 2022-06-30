Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, one of two men accused of killing a Columbus city employee last July has pleaded guilty.

Lonnie Ray Davis pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery charges in connection with the July 18, 2021, killing of Tearicka Cradle. One murder charge and one aggravated burglary charge have been dropped, according to court records.

Ivan Netter, the second suspect in Cradle’s killing, is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Man pleads guilty in death of Columbus city employee was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com