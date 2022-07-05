CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s Aug. 2 primary is today, July 5.
Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.
Prospective voters can register online. To do so, they will need to provide:
- Ohio’s drivers’ license or identification card number
- Name
- Birth date
- Address
- Last four digits of your Social Security Number
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Red Hair In Latest IG Post
- Sevyn Streeter Serves A LEWK In An All Black Ensemble
- Keke Palmer: ‘Never Forget Who You Are Or Where You Came From’
- Who Is Patriot Front And Why Are Folks Calling Them The ‘New Klan?’
- More Black Employees Hit Tesla With Latest Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
- Method Man Sends Destiny’s Child An Apology For Refusing To Shake Their Hands In 2001
- Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today
- Reginae Carter Gives Us Style Goals In A Heart Shaped Crop Top
- Educators In Texas Opt To Have Slavery Renamed As “Involuntary Relocation”
- ‘The New Klan’: Jason Whitlock Defends Patriot Front After KKK Comparison
Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com