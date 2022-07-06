The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Panthers will send a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick for the number one player selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.
To make the deal happen the Browns agreed to cover $10.5 million of Baker’s final $18 million due.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Browns and Mayfield reached an impasse at the beginning of last off-season, when Cleveland made it public that they were pursuing their now starting QB Deshaun Watson.
Baker’s record with Cleveland was 30-30. He led the Browns to their first playoff win of the expansion era in 2002 by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Get more details for this story with NFL.com [here]
The Latest:
Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com