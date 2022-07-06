Power 107.5 CLOSE

Issa Rae is poised to strike television gold once more with the release of her upcoming series Rap Sh!t for HBO Max. A trailer for the upcoming series is now available for the masses, drumming up the excitement as expected.

“Are y’all ready for the next big, must-see, fun show of the summer,” Iss Rae asks the audience in the introduction of the trailer. The series follows two aspiring female rappers who were high school friends in Miami. They reunite to start a rap group and the hilarity ensues.

Rap Sh!t stars Aida Osman, real-life artist KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler. According to ComingSoon.net, it is executive produced by Rae and Montrel McKay (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Road Trippp) for HOORAE, as well as Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and Dave Becky (Master of None, Russian Doll) for 3 Arts Entertainment, along with showrunner Syreeta Singleton. Rae penned the script for the pilot episode.

The City Girls, JT, and Yung Miami were an inspiration for the series and serve as co-executive producers along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Issa’s audio content company, Raedio, will manage music supervision.

“The comedy follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group,” reads the logline. “Join Shawna and Mia as they try to make it in the rap scene all while staying true to themselves.”

New episodes arrive on HBO Max weekly starting July 21.

Photo: Alicia Vera/HBO Max

New Rap Sh!t Trailer Previews Issa Rae’s HBO Max Comedy was originally published on hiphopwired.com