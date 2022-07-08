BlueBucksClan Hit New York City & Unleash ‘FYM’

Today (July 8), Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan released their latest offering, ‘FYM.’ The new track is laced with quippy wordplay, icy flows and West Coast style. You can listen to the track here via Out The Blue / Capitol Records. Accompanying the track is an equally stylish new video that finds Jeezy Obama and DJ hitting the streets of New York City. Watch the Won Ton-shot visual here.

Bouncing over subdued synths and insistent hi-hats, Jeezy Obama kicks things off by detailing the high-roller lifestyle: “Think I’m finna pull these Christians out, get the Lord involved / You see my b*tch a ninety nine, that’s her overall.” DJ matches his energy, serving up his own constellation of casually outlandish flexes: “I heard y’all was in the club, but I didn’t notice y’all / Ain’t getting searched, told the homies ‘Let me hold em all’ / I done rolled more ‘woods than a bowling ball.”

Shot in the Big Apple, the slick video sees BlueBucksClan kick it in a Manhattan studio and, when not laying down their verses, they hit the streets as the flaunt jewelry and soak up the energy of the city. Exuberant, playful and subtly menacing, ‘FYM’ is an exercise in inimitable style. It’s also the latest reminder of why BlueBucksClan are one of the most exciting duos California has to offer.

‘FYM’ builds off the momentum of ‘Just Hit Me,’ an equally mesmerizing single that finds Jeezy Obmam and DJ letting loose their dexterous flows and wordplay. That track was preceded by See the Difference and Clan Virus 2, projects that further cemented the chemistry that propelled them into the spotlight. Praise for the latter was overwhelming with Pitchfork calling them “L.A.’s best duo.” Complex and Billboard also hailed them as “Rappers to Watch.” To date, BlueBucksClan have accumulated more than 180 million streams in the US alone. With ‘FYM’ and ‘Just Hit Me,’ you can expect them to run it up throughout the summer.

How do you feel about BlueBucksClan’s new song and video? Hop in the comments and let us know! To keep up with all things BlueBucksClan, follow them on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and SoundCloud.

BlueBucksClan Hit New York City & Unleash ‘FYM’ was originally published on globalgrind.com