Cardi B in Matthew Reisman is a sight to behold! The Grammy award-winning rapper hopped on Instagram to show off this look, and all we can say is…”she won!”

You can always count on Cardi B to sport a fly ensemble on and off stage, and this time was no different. In a video posted to her account, she strutted back and forth and twirled around in a custom Matthew Reisman all-in-one look. The jazzy ensemble featured black, beaded embellishments that adorned her legs, thighs, buttocks, neck and arms. Her breast area was covered with satin pads, and she wore a black thong underneath.

Cardi donned the daring look while in Norway where she was performing. She captured her video with, “IT FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK !!! Thank you Norway !!!!! UNITED KINGDOM see you TOMORROW!!” Fans went crazy in her comments with fire and heart eye emojis, watching Cardi model the risqué outfit to her new single “Hot Ish.”

Cardi B in Matthew Reisman is the perfect match! Reisman is known for customizing hot looks that are bold and unique, and that is what Cardi’s style is all about. A popular couturier among celebs, he recently designed two gorgeous looks for Mary J. Blige’s latest video. Some of his high-profile clients include Lizzo, Issa Rae, and Lil’ Kim to name a few.

Cardi B Is Eye-Candy In A Sheer Custom Matthew Reisman Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com