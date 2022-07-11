Columbus Burger Week returns; see where to find specials

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, local restaurants will offer discounted burgers this week in celebration of Columbus Burger Week, presented by the Ohio Beef Council.

Beginning Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 17, guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted fan-favorite staples to off-menu specialties. Participating restaurants include Agave and Rye, Columbus Brewing Company, Hoof Hearted, Hang Over Easy, and more.

“We’ve made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week,” said Tony Frank, Columbus Burger Week Organizer. “Burger Week will once again lift the community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city.”

