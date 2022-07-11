According to NBC4i, gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video.
Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton.
“To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really have to cut my driving to a bare minimum,” said the man who managed to catch the shooting on video. NBC4 is not identifying the man.
The man said he was driving home from Walmart on Stelzer Road and noticed he was being followed.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Herschel Walker May Sound Ridiculous Saying Green New Deal Will Help China Steal ‘Good Air’ But His Base Is Eating It Up
- Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything
- Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera
- Gahanna student wins ‘Doodle for Google’ state competition
- Ohio bill targets ‘deadbeat dads’: Pro-life group
- Oprah Loses Her Father Days After Throwing Him An “Appreciation Day” BBQ
- Only The Savages Will Survive: ‘P-Valley’ Episode 5 Recap
- R. Kelly Allegedly Engaged To His Stockholm Sweetheart Joycelyn Savage
- ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit
- Jamie Foxx Goes Vampire Slayin’ In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’
Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com