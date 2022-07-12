There It Go: Juelz Santana Officially Launches Independent ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ Label

Iconic Dipset memeber Juelz Santana is making plays!

After months of teasing the brand to the masses, the 40-year old New York City native has officially launched his independent label I Can’t Feel My Face. Currently, the label includes artists from the tri-state area such as Santana’s nephew Young Ja, Ski and Caesar.

I Can’t Feel My Face’s fire logo is made of a zombified baby with the signature Santana bandana. You can see the likes of Dave East, Jim Jones, 5ive Mics, Haha Davis, N.O.R.E. and King Gillie all babysitting the baby and showing love to Santana on the brand’s Instagram page. “The baby just made sense,” Santana states, “All of a sudden, the baby began taking on a life of its own. Over time, the baby will evolve into a cartoon with voice overs for music videos.”

The weed strain is a part of I Can’t Feel My Face’s extensive media hub. The full platform will include music, clothing and weed all embodying the Santana lifestyle. “What started out as a mixtape title with Lil Wayne turned into something much more.” states Santana.

I Can’t Feel My Face is a sponsor of the Diplomats & Friends Burning Gas Tour starting on July 16th in New York City.

Last month (June 4), Santana visited the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss everything from serving jail time, The Diplomats, his career, new music, the I Can’t Feel My Face label and so much more. You can watch the interview below.

Congrats to Juelz Santana! We can’t wait to see what he does next with his label.

