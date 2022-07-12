Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the Central Ohio Transit Authority has ended its bid Monday to place a 0.5% sales tax hike on the November ballot to help finance rapid transit lines, instead relying on other funding avenues.

COTA initially proposed the tax increase in April to make a dent in a proposed $8 billion transit plan – which includes constructing eight rapid transit corridors for busses by 2050 – but announced its decision to forego the ballot initiative Thursday, largely due to the state of Ohio’s economy.

“As we look at the economic climate and the reality of rising prices for gas, food, and more, we understand the financial strain these factors are putting on our community,” COTA spokesperson Jeff Pullin said in a statement. “Knowing this, we recognize now is not the right time to move forward with the public financing request for LinkUS.”

Officials estimated a 0.5% sales tax hike, which would raise the current tax from 0.5% to 1.0%, would tack on an extra $8.33 to central Ohio residents’ taxes every month, according to the LinkUS Community Action Plan, a transportation initiative co-sponsored by the city of Columbus, Franklin County, COTA and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

Sales tax hike for Ohio rapid public transit dropped from November ballot was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com