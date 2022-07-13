According to NBC4i, Columbus residents in a Far East Side neighborhood are making it clear: They do not want a proposed apartment complex to come to the area.
The development would be built at 198 McNaughten Road. The developer wants to turn the location into a 296-unit apartment complex, with neighbors concerned the road wouldn’t be able to handle the added traffic.
“We just don’t need another accident there,” one resident said at Tuesday’s area commission meeting. “You put more cars on an already crowded road, there’s going to be accidents. No one can say there won’t be.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Neighbors rally against Far East Columbus apartment development was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com