TMH REACTS: Headkrack and Lore’l Discuss The Latest Viral Trend Where Parents Ask Their Kids To Help Fight!

Viral videos of parents asking their kids to help fight have taken the internet by storm. Theres a new trend on TikTok where you tell your kids to put their shoes on to help you fight an adult and another child. The clips have gotten millions of views collectively on the platform but not everyone is laughing!

Often the parents begin the video by asking the child to “put their shoes on,” saying they’ve got to fight another parent and need help. Most kids are willing to help but there are a few who just aren’t up to the challenge, often burning into tears out of fear. Some viewers are calling the videos dramatic and disheartening watch below and let us know what you think!

Headkrack and Lore’l discuss their favorites and tell if they think these videos and other viral trends featuring children will have long lasting negative effects on the children.

