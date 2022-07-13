According to NBC4i, a Columbus man was accused Wednesday of impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then had to leave Ohio for an abortion.
Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, charged with rape of a child under 13. He was ordered held on a $2 million bond.
According to NBC4i, the victim in the case was identified as a 10-year-old in statements made at the arraignment hearing and in a news release from Attorney General Dave Yost. It was also stated that the victim underwent an abortion procedure in Indianapolis.
RELATED STORY: Ohio: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Forced to Leave State for Abortion
In recent days, after the Indianapolis Star reported a doctor there had been contacted by an Ohio doctor for help getting an abortion for the 10-year-old, the story became a flashpoint in the abortion debate.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Lizzo Gives Us Style Goals In A Turquoise Wig And Matching Bikini
- Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Celebrate Their New Baby With A Rodeo Themed Baby Shower
- Ne-Yo Explains How Lucky Daye Fumbled The Play!
- Hero Or Villain? Alleged $3.3M Scheme That Fixed People’s Bad Credit Leads To Felony Charges
- Michael Cox, Who Was Once Brutalized By Boston Cops, Becomes Police Commissioner
- Concealed and Open Carry Guns Allowed at the Ohio State Fair
- Columbus man accused of raping/impregnating 10-year-old
- TMH REACTS: Headkrack and Lore’l Discuss The Latest Viral Trend Where Parents Ask Their Kids To Help Fight!
- AFAF: “My Sister & Her Boyfriend Are Destroying My House!”
- Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Columbus man accused of raping/impregnating 10-year-old was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com