According to NBC4i, concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch.
Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair patrons are not permitted to bring guns inside any structures, including barns, food establishments and concert venues.
Last week, the Highway Patrol told NBC4 they have an increased security plan in place for the fair in light of recent mass shootings at public gatherings.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Lizzo Gives Us Style Goals In A Turquoise Wig And Matching Bikini
- Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Celebrate Their New Baby With A Rodeo Themed Baby Shower
- Ne-Yo Explains How Lucky Daye Fumbled The Play!
- Hero Or Villain? Alleged $3.3M Scheme That Fixed People’s Bad Credit Leads To Felony Charges
- Michael Cox, Who Was Once Brutalized By Boston Cops, Becomes Police Commissioner
- Concealed and Open Carry Guns Allowed at the Ohio State Fair
- Columbus man accused of raping/impregnating 10-year-old
- TMH REACTS: Headkrack and Lore’l Discuss The Latest Viral Trend Where Parents Ask Their Kids To Help Fight!
- AFAF: “My Sister & Her Boyfriend Are Destroying My House!”
- Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Concealed and Open Carry Guns Allowed at the Ohio State Fair was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com