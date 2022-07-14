According to NBC4i, a special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center.
The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes.
“It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down on us today,” said Sandy Karnes, James Karnes’ widow. “It’s quite a legacy to leave for Franklin County and on the nation since it’s going to be one of the top jails in the nation.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit
- Saweetie Shows Off Her Rainbow Claws On Instagram
- Check Out India Shawn Virtual Vibes
- Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Shooters Grill’ Restaurant Shuts Down After Landlord Refuses To Renew Lease
- Franklin County opens new corrections facility
- Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases make sharp increase, breaking 20,000
- Issa Rae Shows Off Her Luscious Limbs In A Matthew Reisman Mini Dress
- Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Upcoming Documentary ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’
- Aaron ‘Dash’ Sherrod Named President of Urban A&R at Geffen Records
- George Foreman Fights Back Against Sex Abuse Allegations From The ’70s
Franklin County opens new corrections facility was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com