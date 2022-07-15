CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Two people are dead after a Thursday night shooting at one of the city’s homeless shelters, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
CPD said it first got a report of a shooting at 10:56 p.m. at the Van Buren Emergency Shelter in the 500 block of Van Buren Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found two victims shot. Medical crews came to the scene and pronounced one dead at 11:07 p.m., and the other at 11:11 p.m
For the full NBC4 story click here
2 people killed in Columbus homeless shelter shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com