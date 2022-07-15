The 614
HomeThe 614

Columbus attorney shuts down south side drug house

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Police car - fast moving with bright flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

According to NBC4i, the city of Columbus has shut down a south side home due to drug activity, prostitution and illegal firearms.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced in a news release Wednesday that his office obtained a court order to shut down the latest drug-ridden residence located at the 1800 block of South Fourth Street in the Reeb-Hosack neighborhood.

After receiving numerous complaints about the property, Columbus police reportedly surveilled the area beginning in July 2021, eventually issuing a search warrant that revealed handguns, ammunition, suspected narcotics, and drug paraphernalia in the residence, Klein said.

“No one should have to put up with a revolving door of criminal activity on their street, and thanks to concerned neighbors and the investigative work of CPD, we were able to shut down this dangerous operation, disrupt the flow of drugs into our streets, and make our south side neighborhoods safer for residents and families alike,” Klein said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Columbus attorney shuts down south side drug house  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close