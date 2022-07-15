Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the city of Columbus has shut down a south side home due to drug activity, prostitution and illegal firearms.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced in a news release Wednesday that his office obtained a court order to shut down the latest drug-ridden residence located at the 1800 block of South Fourth Street in the Reeb-Hosack neighborhood.

Columbus attorney shuts down south side drug house was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com