Toni Braxton took to Instagram to give us style goals in an animal print look that we have to add to our summer wardrobe!

Taking to the platform, the legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking a Sergio Hudson animal print dress that fit her like a glove. The flowy summer dress featured a deep v neckline and a matching waist belt. The paired the look with matching jewlery and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

She wore the look while spending time in Vegas and shared a photo dump of her effortless style on her Instagram page with her 4.1 million followers. “Photo Dump Vegas Edition #Cosmoprofbeauty” she captioned the look before tagging her glam squad. Check it out below.

“My babbbbbbbbyyyyyy I LOVEEEEE YOUUUUU #LibraGang,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the fashionable pic while another commented, “Ohmgheee Toniii ”

She looks so good! What do you think about Toni’s fashionable look?

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion Goals In An Animal Print Sergio Hudson Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com