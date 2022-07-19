Deion Sanders donating half of his salary

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Coach Prime is at it again!

The Jackson State Head Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders announced that he will donate half of his salary to to help complete the Tiger’s Football program’s facility renovations. Coach is notorious for leading by example and an advocate for Historically Black Colleges & Universities who encourages donations to HBCUs made the announcement on his Instagram. Sanders signed a four-year deal worth an average of $300,000 per year back in 2020. Sanders said he wanted to up his donation to half of his salary to make sure the facility is ready a month before the season starts. “I’ll put half on it to get this done,” Sanders said. “If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.” He said. Sanders’s target date for completion is Aug. 4, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger. This will put the completion a literal month before the Tiger’s kick off their season in Miami against Florida A&M September 4th in Miami.