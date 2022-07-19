According to NBC4i, The Ohio Supreme Court has declared a congressional district map unconstitutional, ordering state lawmakers to return to the drawing board.
In a 4-3 decision, the Court majority invalidated a second proposed map outlining Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts on Monday — used by voters in the May primary election — finding it “unduly favors” the Republican Party and violates the Ohio Constitution’s partisan gerrymandering prohibitions, according to a news release from the Court.
“As a result, districts that would otherwise be strongly Democratic-leaning are now competitive or Republican-leaning districts,” the opinion stated.
Drawn by the Republican-led Ohio Redistricting Commission, the map was found to be similar to the plan passed by the legislature and deemed unconstitutional by the Court in January, the release said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Megan Thee Stallion Treats Herself To A Diamond Encrusted Necklace
- Lizzo Rocks 33 Afro Wigs For Her Latest Album, ‘Special’
- Commentary: Anti-Abortion Proponents Have Their Roots In Pre-Emancipation Era White Supremacy And Efforts To Control Black Bodies
- Sesame Place Vows Bias Training As More Racist Videos Surface
- Headkrack & Lore’l Take You Inside ‘Birthday Bash’ 2022 In ATL
- Congressional district map ‘unduly favors’ Republicans, Ohio Supreme Court rules
- Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations
- ‘Good Guy With A Gun’: Indiana Mall Shooting Sparks Racially Selective Narrative
- Yung Miami Stuns In A Christian Dior Ensemble In Paris
- Deion Sanders donating half of his salary
Congressional district map ‘unduly favors’ Republicans, Ohio Supreme Court rules was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com