Enter Now: AMP Achieve More and Prosper Career Challenge

USE THE HASHTAG #AMPCHAMP614

Youth 16 -24 are invited to submit a short video entry in the POWER 107.5, AMP Achieve More and Prosper, I Know I Can, Career Challenge.

Brought to you by I Know I Can, OhioMeansJobs, Columbus and Franklin County and the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio.

What is the Career Challenge? POWER 107.5 and the OhioMeansJobs Job Mobile will be making stops at local libraries on Tuesdays from 2 – 4 p.m. We want you to come out and record a career challenge video with the Jobs Mobile as a background.

What is your talent? What career do you want to pursue? It could be ANYTHING!? Mechanic, artist, chef, doctor, plumber, teacher, musician, truck driver, robot technician, computer programmer, nurse, DJ! Think about what you’re good at and have fun yourself, or with your friends, and share your career dreams with the world with a short video you produce! Post it online and tag it #AMPCHAMP614

Now the good part! While you’re here you can learn more about the AMP Achieve More and Prosper program, connect with I Know I Can, and learn about career training and other programs to get you started on your way to your best life. But what’s the big prize?

Oh my! We’ve got ticket giveaways for Janet Jackson Chris Brown, and Kendrick Lamar! Plus, hourly prizes include $100 gift cards and $50 Gas Cards.

Come on down, shoot your video and just say hi, but come see us at the Parsons Branch, of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 2 – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Upcoming Library Location:

7/26- Parsons

8/2- MLK

Wednesday 8/10- Whitehall

8/16- Hilltop